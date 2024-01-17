 Indore: Woman Robbed By Two At Knifepoint
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Woman Robbed By Two At Knifepoint

Indore: Woman Robbed By Two At Knifepoint

She was on way home when two bikers snatched her mobile phone after pushing her, two arrested

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was robbed of her mobile phone by two youths at knifepoint in the Banganga area, police said on Tuesday. The accused also slapped the woman when she tried to flee from there.

According to the police, Manisha Pal, a resident of Narval Kankad area lodged a complaint that she was on her way home when two persons named Vishal and Vikas came from behind and stopped her near Deepmala Square. One of them kept a knife on her neck and demanded money or goods. When she refused to give the same and tried to flee, the accused slapped her and pushed her. After that one of the accused snatched the mobile phone from her and fled the scene.

Police claimed that the CCTVs of the area were examined and two persons named Vikas and Vishal were arrested within 24 hours. The mobile phone robbed from the woman was also recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.

Woman robbed of mangalsutra

Another woman was robbed of her mangalsutra by a youth in the Chandan Nagar area on Monday. Sunita, a resident of Ramanand Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she along with her sister was going to bring vegetables. When they were near Damodar Nagar a person came from behind and snatched her mangalsutra. The woman cried for help but the accused managed to flee from there. Chadan Nagar police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Read Also
Indore: Postage Stamp, Special Cover Exhibition On Lord Ram Begins
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Momo Vendor Brutally Thrashed With Sticks In Public; 2 Women Rushed To Rescue As Crowd Stood...

Indore: Momo Vendor Brutally Thrashed With Sticks In Public; 2 Women Rushed To Rescue As Crowd Stood...

Indore: Woman Robbed By Two At Knifepoint

Indore: Woman Robbed By Two At Knifepoint

Indore: Blood Bags To Be Tracked Through RF Device Soon

Indore: Blood Bags To Be Tracked Through RF Device Soon

Indore Police Slips To Grade B In Resolving CM Helpline Complaints

Indore Police Slips To Grade B In Resolving CM Helpline Complaints

Indore: Woman Booked For Duping Couple, Relatives Of ₹42L On Pretext Of Selling Land

Indore: Woman Booked For Duping Couple, Relatives Of ₹42L On Pretext Of Selling Land