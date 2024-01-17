Indore: Woman Robbed By Two At Knifepoint

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was robbed of her mobile phone by two youths at knifepoint in the Banganga area, police said on Tuesday. The accused also slapped the woman when she tried to flee from there.

According to the police, Manisha Pal, a resident of Narval Kankad area lodged a complaint that she was on her way home when two persons named Vishal and Vikas came from behind and stopped her near Deepmala Square. One of them kept a knife on her neck and demanded money or goods. When she refused to give the same and tried to flee, the accused slapped her and pushed her. After that one of the accused snatched the mobile phone from her and fled the scene.

Police claimed that the CCTVs of the area were examined and two persons named Vikas and Vishal were arrested within 24 hours. The mobile phone robbed from the woman was also recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.

Woman robbed of mangalsutra

Another woman was robbed of her mangalsutra by a youth in the Chandan Nagar area on Monday. Sunita, a resident of Ramanand Nagar area has lodged a complaint that she along with her sister was going to bring vegetables. When they were near Damodar Nagar a person came from behind and snatched her mangalsutra. The woman cried for help but the accused managed to flee from there. Chadan Nagar police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.