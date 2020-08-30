Indore: Woman raped on pretext of marriage, no arrests even after 24 hours

Indore: A woman was allegedly raped by a milkman at her place in Chandan Nagar area on Saturday. The woman is staying with her kids and away from her husband. The accused apparently raped her on the pretext of marrying her. A relative of the accused was also with him during the incident. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said a case was registered against two persons Lalu, a resident of Betma and his relative Salman. Lalu along with Salman reached the woman's place in Chandan Nagar area and raped her after threatening her of dire consequences. The role of Salman is being investigated. The police said that Salman was not involved in the rape.