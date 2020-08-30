Indore: Woman raped on pretext of marriage, no arrests even after 24 hours

Indore: A woman was allegedly raped by a milkman at her place in Chandan Nagar area on Saturday. The woman is staying with her kids and away from her husband. The accused apparently raped her on the pretext of marrying her. A relative of the accused was also with him during the incident. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.
Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said a case was registered against two persons Lalu, a resident of Betma and his relative Salman. Lalu along with Salman reached the woman's place in Chandan Nagar area and raped her after threatening her of dire consequences. The role of Salman is being investigated. The police said that Salman was not involved in the rape.
According to the victim, the accused was the milkman and he used to frequent her place. He later promised to marry her and had a physical relationship with the woman. The accused later refused to marry her. On August 20, Lalu and Salman reached there and they started an argument with her over the old issue and Lalu raped her. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences and fled the scene.
No one has been arrested even after 24 hours of the complaint. Police claimed that many places were raided in the search of the accused but they couldn’t be arrested till Sunday evening. A search is on for the accused.