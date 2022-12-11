Indore: Woman raped by husband’s friend

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly raped by her husband’s friend in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Saturday. While the main accused is absconding, his two accomplices, have been arrested.

According to Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema, the woman said that her husband was in jail when his friend Sakir promised that he would help her in getting her husband released from jail. He also promised financial help and befriended her and then made physical relations with her, even though she protested.

Recently, her husband was released from jail. Sakir and two of his accomplices reached her home. In a planned manner, one of Sakir’s accomplices called her husband and told him that he wanted to talk to him over some issue and took him away from his home. While another accomplice kept guard, Sakir went inside the house and raped the woman.

When her husband came home, the victim told everything to her husband, and they lodged a complaint with the police, who arrested two of the accomplices while the main accused is on the run.