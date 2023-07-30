Indore: Woman Raped By Youth On Pretext Of Financial Help

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was booked on Friday for allegedly raping a married woman at his home in MIG area on the pretext of providing her financial help. The accused also threatened the woman that he would kill her children if she revealed the incident to anyone. The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Khajrana area, has complained against Riyaz, a resident of MIG area. In her complaint, the woman said that she knows Riyaz and so went to his house in the Shri Nagar area when he promised her some financial help. However, Riyaz raped her and also threatened that he would kill her children if she objected.

The woman was scared of the accused so she did not reveal the matter to anyone for many days. However, on Friday, she reached the police station and complained. Police claimed that the accused was arrested on Saturday.

Youth booked for stalking girl

Sanyogitaganj police station staff registered a case against a youth for harassing a 28-year-old woman on Friday. The accused stalked her wherever she went. He also abused her constantly and when she objected, he threatened her with dire consequences.

