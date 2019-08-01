Indore: Woman posing as US doc dupes builder of Rs 6 lakh

Indore: A city based builder was allegedly duped of Rs 6 lakh by a woman from the US in the name of marriage. City crime branch has started an investigation after receiving a written complaint from the builder on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh said builder named Mahesh Dwivedi of Aerodrome area lodged a complaint that a woman who identified herself Usha Singh from the US contacted him a few days ago. The girl told him that she is a doctor in America and wants to settle in India. Soon, they started talking over phone.

Builder in his complaint stated that the woman received Rs 6 lakh from him in installments as she said she needed money. She promised to reach India to meet him so he transferred money every time but she didn’t come to meet him. After that, he lodged a complaint with senior police officials.

Additional superintendent of police SP Singh said builder had uploaded his bio data on a matrimonial site and the woman possibly obtained his data from the site. The efforts to identify the woman are on. Police believe that girl made phone calls from India using a mobile app through which she created the contact number with US code. Further investigation is underway.