Indore: Woman patwari caught taking Rs 4K as bribe, second woman official to be caught in two days

Indore

Lokayukta police ripped the mask of honesty off from the face of Rekha Meda, a woman patwari at Jhabua, when they caught her red-handed while accepting Rs 4000 as bribe from a person. She had sought money for transferring a piece of agricultural land in the name of the complainant.

Jaam Singh had purchased two-and-a-half bighas of land in Petlawad in Jhabua district. When he went to Meda for transferring the land in his name, the latter demanded Rs 6000 as bribe to do the work.

Singh gave her Rs 2000 and asked her to transfer the land in his name. He promised to give the remaining Rs 4000 after she transferred the land in his name but patwari demanded the entire amount beforehand.

Singh approached Lokayukta police in Indore and lodged a complaint against the corrupt patwari. As proof, he provided recording of telephonic conversation between him and the patwari wherein she was demanding money from him.

Convinced by the evidence, Lokayukta police laid a trap to nab the corrupt patwari. The sleuths sent Singh with the demanded amount to Meda. As she accepted the amount from Singh on a school premises, sleuths present there in civil dress caught her. She was booked under relevant section of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:10 AM IST