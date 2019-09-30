Indore: Woman molested by friend

Indore: A 26-year-old woman was molested by her friend in a cafe located in Indrapuri area. She lodged the report 10-days after the incident as the accused was threatening her, but she finally mustered courage and complained on Saturday.

According to police, on September 20, the victim met the accused Harish Sahani of Maheshwar at Fursat Cafe in Indrapuri area for exchanging a book. The accused came there with another person named as Tapan Runwal.

The girl gave the book to the accused and was about to leave when the accused asked the victim to meet him alone at another place. The woman refused, which led to an argument that turned ugly and the accused attacked the woman and held her by the collar of her dress, which made her felt uncomfortable, exposed and insulted, police said.

Ten days after the incident the girl lodged a complaint against the accused. She told the police that she was scared of the accused as he had threatened her of dire consequences if she lodged a complaint, a police official said. Police said CCTVs of the cafe will be scanned, police said.