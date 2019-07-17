Indore: Woman, lover booked for daughter’s suicide

Indore : Police booked a woman and her lover in connection with suicide of her minor daughter in Banganga area on Monday. The deceased had an argument with her mother when mother threatened to consume poison a couple of days ago. Later, her daughter hanged herself. No arrests have been made till filing of this report.

Banganga police station incharge Indramani Patel said 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence a couple of days ago.

During the investigation, it was revealed that she was being harassed by her mother and mother’s lover. Mother was in relationship with a man and he used to visit their place to which the daughter objected.

On the night of incident, her mother’s lover reached their home when girl started arguing with him. Later, she had an altercation with mother also. Mother consumed poisonous substance to scare her.

Mother was taken to hospital by son when girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her room. The incident was discovered when brother returned home after which the police were informed.

TI Patel said condition of mother of deceased is stated to be out of danger. Preliminary investigation revealed that mother and her lover were harassing girl due to which she suffered from depression.

Woman and her lover were booked for abetting suicide of daughter. Further investigation is underway.