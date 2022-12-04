e-Paper Get App
Indore: Woman killed, husband injured in road accident on Bypass Road

They were going to Pithampur on a bike

Staff Reporter | Sunday, December 04, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed while her husband got critically injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Bypass Road on Saturday. The couple was going to Pithampur to meet a relative on a bike. The police are searching for the errant driver of the vehicle.

According to the police, the incident took place near DPS School under Lasudia police station jurisdiction around 7.30 am. Sujan Singh, a resident of Dewas along with his wife Radhabai was going to Pithampur from Dewas when their bike was hit by a vehicle. In the accident, the couple got injured and were taken to the hospital but Radhabai could not be saved while Sujan Singh is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The police are trying to take his statement to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. It is said that they were hit by a truck.

