Indore: Woman killed, husband hurt after being hit by tanker

PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was killed while her husband got critically injured after they were hit by a tanker near IT Park Square on Thursday morning. It is said that they were returning to their home in Maheshwar on a bike when the accident happened. The police have identified the tanker driver and started a search for him.

According to the Bhanwarkuan police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Basantibai Chouhan (45), a resident of Maheshwar in Khargone district. She along with her husband Ramsingh was on a bike when an oil tanker hit their bike near IT Park around 9 am. In this accident, the couple got critically injured and they were taken to the hospital but Basantibai could not be saved. Ramsingh is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are taking his statements to know the exact circumstances under which the accident happened. A case has been registered against the errant driver.

In another incident, a man was killed after being hit by a car on Dhar Road. Police said that the man was going somewhere when the car hit him in the Betma area. The people have given the number of the car to the police and the police are searching for the errant driver.