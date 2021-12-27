Indore: Woman killed by ‘lover’ in front of her daughter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year old woman was killed by her alleged lover in front of her 9 year old daughter in the Bhanwarkuan area of the city on Sunday evening, sources said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 pm in the palda area.

The deceased has been identified as Vejayanti alias Sangeeta, a resident of Sagar district and current resident of old RTO Road in Palda.

Police sources said that she was going to buy vegetables with her daughter on Sunday evening when the accused identified as Vinod waylaid them and attacked the woman with a knife.

The accused also cut the nose of the woman and escaped from there.

Locals hearing the cry of the woman's daughter gathered the spot and took the woman to a nearby hospital but she could not be saved.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation into the case.

