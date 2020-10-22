Indore: Woman killed, 4 injured in car-loading vehicle collision

Indore: A 43-year-old woman was killed while four others including the car driver got injured after a recklessly driven loading vehicle hit their car in Kshipra area on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against the loading vehicle driver, who escaped after the accident. Police are searching for him.

Investigating officer Dinesh Ghavri from Kshipra police station said that the incident took place on Hatunia-Mangliya Road on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Sangeeta Choudhary, a resident of Mangliya area. She along with relatives Ritesh, Munnibai, Jashod and Kesarbai were returning home from somewhere when their car was hit by a loading vehicle near Power Supply Grid. The collision was so intense that Sangeeta, who was sitting in the front seat, died and driver Ritesh and three other women got critically injured. The loading vehicle cleaner also got injured in the accident while the driver received minor injuries.

Airbag saves car driver

Police said that the airbag of the car driver opened after the collision saving the driver Ritesh's life, though he too was injured. The front portion of the car and loading vehicles were damaged badly. The statements of injured people are being taken by the police.