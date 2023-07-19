Indore: Woman IT Engineer Accuses Cops Of Letting Chain Snatchers Walk Free

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman IT engineer has accused the Annapurna police of allowing an alleged chain snatcher to walk free and registering a case against him under minor sections. The woman reached the jansunvai held at the commissioner’s office and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Annapurna police have defended themselves by saying that it was not a case of chain snatching but a case of assault and they have taken necessary action against the youth.

Rupali Soni, an IT engineer who lives in Dwarkapuri area, told media persons that she was riding pillion with her husband Sarthak Soni in the Annapurna area on Sunday night when six youths on three bikes started chasing them and one of them tried to snatch her gold chain near Chanakyapuri Square around 10 pm. She shouted for help and some passersby caught hold of one of the youths named Ravi and handed him over to the Annapurna police.

The others managed to escape. She alleged that the police did not take their complaint seriously and released the accused the next day without investigating the case properly and had registered a case only under minor sections against him. Police did not even try to gather information about his accomplices.

Youths tried to throw them off their bike

Rupali also alleged that the youths tried to disbalance them so that they fell on the ground and got injured.

Team constituted to investigate the case

ACP (Annapurna) BPS Parihar who received the complaint at the jansuvsai assured Rupali that he would get the matter investigated. He said that a team would be constituted to examine all CCTVs of the area to know the truth.

It was a case of assault after argument and not chain snatching

Annapurna police station in-charge Gopal Parmar said that it was a case of assault after an argument between the woman and the youths, and not a case of chain snatching. Parmar said he was at the police station when the woman along with her husband reached there. She first informed the police that a youth slapped her. After that, some people reached the police station and the woman started saying that the youths attempted to snatch a gold chain from her neck. We have registered a case after catching the accused.

