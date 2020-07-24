Indore: Woman held for resetting ex-husband's income tax password

Indore: State Cyber Cell on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly resetting the password of income tax id of her divorced husband to know his income. The woman was ordered to give Rs 10,000 every month as maintenance to her husband.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that a woman named Tripti Agrawal, a resident of Jawahar had reset the password with the help of her cousin sister, who is a chartered accountant in the city.

Woman’s husband Anoop Agrawal, a resident of Shubh Sampada Colony had lodged a complaint in July 2018 that his id password had been reset by someone. On the complaint, cyber cell officials had lodged a case under section 419, 420 of the IPC and 43-A, 66-D, 84-C of IT Act. A team comprising inspector Ambarish Mishra, head constable Ramprakash Bajpayee, constable Ramesh Bhide, Subedar Divya Jain and lady constable Vinita Tripathi was constituted to investigate the case further.