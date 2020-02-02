Indore: Woman hangs self in same room where son had ended life

Indore: A year and a half after her only son hanged himself a widow too ended her life in a similar fashion in the same room where her son had died, on Sunday.

Though police did not find any suicide note, but investigating officer from Dwarkapuri police station, assistant sub-inspector Amar Singh Golkar said that the deceased, Nanhibai (50) wife of Gokul, resident of Rishi Palace Colony, was suffering from depression and that was possibly the main reason for her ending her life.