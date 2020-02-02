Indore: Woman hangs self in same room where son had ended life

Indore: A year and a half after her only son hanged himself a widow too ended her life in a similar fashion in the same room where her son had died, on Sunday.
Though police did not find any suicide note, but investigating officer from Dwarkapuri police station, assistant sub-inspector Amar Singh Golkar said that the deceased, Nanhibai (50) wife of Gokul, resident of Rishi Palace Colony, was suffering from depression and that was possibly the main reason for her ending her life.
Police said some neighbours knocked on her door in the morning but when she did not open the door, they peeped inside through the window and was her hanging. They broke open the door and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
Neighbours told police that her son had committed suicide after ailing from cancer for a long time. Since her son’s death she had become depressed and never talked of anything else but about her departed son. Her husband had died 18 years ago due to some illness, police said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)