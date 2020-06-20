Indore: Woman hangs self, felt she had failed to be a good daughter, wife or daughter-in-law

Indore: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself as she felt that she had failed to become a good daughter, wife and daughter-in-law.

According to the PS in-charge, Ashok Patidar, Neelam Nepali wife of Pradeep Nepali hanged herself on the second floor of in-law's house at Akhand Nagar on Saturday.

Police have recovered a suicide note in which she wrote about her agony for not being a good daughter, wife and daughter-in-law. Police said that Neelam's mother-in-law found her hanging inside the room.

Police believe that the Neelam was mentally tortured by her family members which compelled her to take her life. Police are questioning her in-laws.