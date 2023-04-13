Indore: Woman had to wait for 13 hours to get dead foetus removed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The negligent behaviour of doctors and staff of government PC Sethi Hospital has come to the fore when a pregnant woman had to wait allegedly for more than 13 hours to get her dead foetus removed.

Later, district collector Ilayaraja T had to intervene in the matter after which the hospital staff took the case seriously and operated on the patient to remove the foetus.

According to Gangaram Sharma, husband of the victim Priyanka Sharma, they reached PC Sethi Hospital on April 11 with the sonography report suggesting intrauterine foetal demise (IUFD) and asked the doctors to operate on Priyanka for removing the foetus.

“It was surprising for us that the doctors asked us to come later for the same. We kept pleading with them for hours but the doctors didn’t listen. Later, we called the district collector to intervene in the matter after which the hospital staff called us to the hospital and performed the surgery,” Sharma alleged.

He added that they had gone to the hospital for a check-up on March 27 and the doctors had asked them to come again with a sonography report on April 11.

However, in-charge of Government PC Sethi Hospital Dr Nikhil Oza rubbished the allegations and said that the family members did not believe the report that the foetus had died and left the hospital against the doctors’ advice.

“The couple had reached the hospital with the sonography report suggesting IUFD. We informed them that surgery will have to be done to take out the foetus but they left the hospital saying that they will take consultation in a private hospital,” Dr Oza told the media adding, “The family again came to the hospital with the report of the private hospital and started creating a ruckus. Later, medicines were given and delivery was performed at 1.30 in the night. We also sent the foetus for postmortem to know the reason for IUFC.”