Indore: Woman found murdered on terrace of IDA multi

Indore: Panic gripped Bhuri Tekri area after a woman was found dead at the terrace of an IDA multi-storeyed building on Tuesday morning. The police have detained a suspect and it is believed that he killed the woman after an argument between them and fled the scene. The woman could not be identified till filing of the report.

Kanadiya police station in-charge RD Kanwa said that the woman aged between 40 and 45 years was discovered dead by the residents of the area at the terrace of the building. Injury marks were also found on her head and it was believed that she was killed by someone.

TI Kanwa said that a man named Narendra of the area was detained in connection with the murder. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman is from Teen Imli area of the city and she was taken by the suspect to the terrace of the building where he had an argument with her and he reportedly hit her head on the wall due to which she received serious injury. Subsequently, he fled from the scene.

It was also believed that another person was also involved in the crime. Police are also probing the rape angle.