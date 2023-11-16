 Indore: Woman Found Hanging At Her Place
Indore: Woman Found Hanging At Her Place

The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old woman was found hanging at her place in Rajendra Nagar police station area on Thursday morning. Her husband found her hanging around 5 am and took her to hospital but she could not be saved.

The reason behind her extreme reason could not be established as she did not leave any note. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the woman was identified as Bharti, a resident of Nalanda Parisar in Keshar Bagh. Her husband Dinesh found her hanging at the house and informed the police about the incident.

She married 10 years ago and had a daughter. The police started an investigation in the case and sent the body for autopsy.

