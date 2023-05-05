Indore: Woman falls prey to WhatsApp group scam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was duped of Rs 53,000 by a conman, on the promise that she will earn money as commission by liking and sharing the photos received on a Whatsapp group in the Raoji Bazar area, police said on Thursday. The police have registered a case against the group admin and other people and started a search for them.

According to Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Preetam Singh, a 40-year-old woman from Chandrabhaga area of the city has lodged a complaint that she was contacted by a person, who sent a link and added her number to a WhatsApp group. They told her to like and share the videos to get money as a commission. Later, a person in the group sent her a UPI id to her and told her to transfer Rs 1,000 to get Rs 1,300. She did transfer the money and got the amount. Later, the person kept on telling her to transfer money to get her commission. He told her that she needed to transfer Rs 1.22 lakh to complete a task after which she would get the commission. By that time as per the police complaint, the woman had transferred Rs 53,000.

Thereafter, the woman reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the company named Infoage company of Noida. The woman also gave a mobile number which was used in the crime to the police. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 420 of the IPC and an investigation has been started.

TI Singh said the information about the accused is being gathered on the basis of the mobile number and the address of Noida given by the accused to the woman.

