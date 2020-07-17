Indore: Woman falls from fifth floor of apartment, dies

Indore: A 45-year-old woman died after falling from the fifth floor of her apartment under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Friday. However, there’s no eye-witness. The police have sent the body for autopsy and initiated a probe. The incident happened around 2 pm.

The deceased, Vidita Sharma, was a resident of Shrinath Residency in Shriji Valley Township. The wife of the building’s security guard spotted Vidita in a pool of blood after which she informed Vidita’s family.

Investigating officer ASI Vijay Singh Chouhan said Vidita had told her husband Kirti Kumar that she would be back in a minute. After some time, the incident happened. She fell from the fifth floor. She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital but she succumbed.

Police said Kirti Kumar is a finance consultant and Vidita assisted him. On Friday, the couple and their son were at home. After serving tea to her husband and son, she went to the terrace. Statements of her family members are being taken by police.