Indore: Woman ends life in city

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Deepshikha Sharma, a resident of Asha Nagar area. She was found hanging by one of her family members on Thursday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 01:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home in Khajrana area, police said on Friday. It is said that she got married a few months ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be known.

article-image

