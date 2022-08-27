Indore: Woman ends life in city

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her home in Khajrana area, police said on Friday. It is said that she got married a few months ago. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for her suicide could not be known.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Deepshikha Sharma, a resident of Asha Nagar area. She was found hanging by one of her family members on Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved. She got married to Shubham a few months ago. The police are taking the statement of her husband and other family members to know the reason for her suicide.

