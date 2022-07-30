Indore: Woman ends life in city

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman was found hanging from the ceiling at her place in the Aerodrome area on Friday. She was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason of her taking such an extreme step could not be established yet.

Aerodrome police station in charge Sanjay Shukla said that the deceased has been identified as Swati Pandey (26), a resident of Rukmani Nagar area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Swati got married to Anurag four years ago. She was sleeping with her child and when the child started crying in the morning family members went to her room and saw her hanging.

The statements of her family members are being taken to know the reason for her suicide. The autopsy report is also awaited.

Bikers snatched gold chain from woman

Two bikers snatched the gold chain from a woman in Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Friday. The police could not identify the accused till the filing of the report.

According to the police, the woman named Chandani, a resident of Scheme Number 103 was going somewhere when two youths on a bike snatched a gold chain from her neck and fled. The woman stated in the complaint that the accused first pushed her and later snatched the gold chain from her. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the accused.

In another incident, three unidentified men snatched Rs 11,000 from a man in Rajendra Nagar area. Sunder Gadekar, a resident of Patnipura area has lodged a complaint that three persons stopped him near Reti Mandi and they snatched money from him. The police have registered a case and started a search for the accused.