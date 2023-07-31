 Indore: Woman Ends Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Woman Ends Life

Indore: Woman Ends Life

According to police, the deceased identified as Chhayabai, a resident of Aath Mill area, was found hanging by one of her family members.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Female Junior Doctor Commits Suicide At Bhopal's Hamida Hospital | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her place in the Khudel area, police said on Monday. The reason for her suicide could not be established yet.

According to police, the deceased identified as Chhayabai, a resident of Aath Mill area, was found hanging by one of her family members. She was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved.

The police are taking statements of her family members to know the reason for her suicide. In another incident, a youth named Dilip was found hanging at his place. The reason for his suicide could not be known.

Read Also
Bhopal: Female Junior Doctor Commits Suicide At Bhopal's Hamida Hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Steel Trader Fights Back Against Bikers, Recovers His Bag From Them 

Indore: Steel Trader Fights Back Against Bikers, Recovers His Bag From Them 

Indore: Youth Plans Self-Abduction, Demands 50 K From Father

Indore: Youth Plans Self-Abduction, Demands 50 K From Father

'Bhasma Aarti' Performed In Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'

'Bhasma Aarti' Performed In Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'

People Will Decide On BJP’s Tall Claim About MP Polls: Nath

People Will Decide On BJP’s Tall Claim About MP Polls: Nath

Indore: Rain Coupled With Winds Gives Relief After A Hot, Humid Day

Indore: Rain Coupled With Winds Gives Relief After A Hot, Humid Day