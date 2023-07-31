Indore: Woman Ends Life

Bhopal: Female Junior Doctor Commits Suicide At Bhopal's Hamida Hospital | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her place in the Khudel area, police said on Monday. The reason for her suicide could not be established yet.

According to police, the deceased identified as Chhayabai, a resident of Aath Mill area, was found hanging by one of her family members. She was taken to the hospital but she could not be saved.

The police are taking statements of her family members to know the reason for her suicide. In another incident, a youth named Dilip was found hanging at his place. The reason for his suicide could not be known.

