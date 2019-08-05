Indore: Woman duped of Rs 90,000 by conmen

Indore: A woman was reportedly duped of Rs 90,000 by a conmen on the pretext of linking her bank account to Aadhaar number in Hira Nagar area. The police have registered a case against five suspects from West Bengal and Jharkhand and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

According to Hira Nagar police station incharge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya, Pramila Kushwah of Roop Nagar has lodged a complaint sating that she has received a phone call from a person who posed himself as a bank officer a few months ago.

Pramila was asked to link her bank account to Aadhaar number. When she gave her details to the caller, he took the OTP received on her mobile phone. She then found that Rs 90,000 was withdrawn from her account.

Pramila reached the bank and requested to block her account for transaction.

Bhadoriya further said that five people, including two women, have been booked under Section 420 of IPC on the basis of details received through mobile number.

The accused are from West Bengal and Jharkhand. However, the investigation was underway and efforts were on to arrest the accused. The police believed that conmen have withdrawn money from Pramila’s account more than two times by making phone calls to her.