Indore: Woman dies under suspicious circumstances 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died under suspicious circumstances in an area under the Sadar Bazar Police Station. The husband took her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. Reportedly, she was a victim of depression and her treatment was going on for the last 10 years.

Lalit said in his statement that the deceased Bharti (37) was in depression for many years and had not eaten food for the last three days. Due to this, her health had deteriorated. On Sunday noon she was found lying unconscious in her room. When he took her to the MY hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police also said that Bharti had also fallen in the bathroom a few days back due to which she also got hurt on her face.

In another case, an old man living in Khajrana area ended his life by hanging himself. According to the police, 59-year-old Rajaram Bhalekar was brought dead to the hospital. According to the police, Rajaram had dinner with his younger son at night and went upstairs to sleep. In the morning his wife saw him hanging from the ceiling. Police are investigating the case.