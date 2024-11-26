Indore: Woman Dies In Road Accident After Celebrating Birthday; Truck Mows Down Biker

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Birthday celebration of a 52-year-old woman turned tragic after she died in a road accident in the Sanyogitaganj area on Sunday. The accident happened in front of MY hospital when she was returning home with her son after dinner at her brother’s place to celebrate her birthday.

The deceased was identified as Asha Mishra, a resident of Shakti Nagar. Her family members said she was returning home with her son on a two-wheeler after dinner at her brother’s place on the occasion of her birthday when another speeding two-wheeler struck her vehicle, causing her to fall on the road.

She sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries after a short treatment. The police have launched a probe to gather information about the errant driver.

Truck mows down biker

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another accident, a speeding truck mowed down a 52-year-old biker near Sage University in Tejaji Nagar area on Sunday evening. He was returning home after finishing his job when the truck struck his two-wheeler from behind, resulting in his death on the spot.

The errant driver fled the spot and the police began a search for him. The deceased was identified as Vikash Waghmare, a resident of Gwala Colony. He was a labourer. His family members said that Vikash is survived by his wife and two children.