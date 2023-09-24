Indore: Woman Demands Rs 30 L From  Businessman, Held For Blackmail 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was arrested for blackmailing a businessman after implicating him in a rape case in the Lasudia area on Saturday. The woman was allegedly demanding Rs 30 lakh from the businessman.

However, police said that the investigation is on to know more details. Lasudia police station in charge Taresh Soni said that a 35-year-old married woman was booked for blackmailing a businessman in June.

Since then, the woman was on the run. Acting on a tip-off, she was arrested from the area. The woman and the businessman are from the same area and know each other.

The woman had lodged a complaint against the businessman that he made physical relations without her consent. A case was registered against the businessman under the relevant section of the IPC. During the investigation, police came to know that the woman was blackmailing the businessman.

He informed the police that he and the woman used to talk over the phone. She was demanding money from him. After that, the police also registered a case against the woman for extortion of money.

Girl raped by firm owner from Gujarat

A 20-year-old girl lodged a complaint against the owner of a firm in Gujarat on Saturday night. TI Soni said that the girl said that she was employed in the firm of the accused in Gujarat a few months ago.

The victim returned to the city followed by the accused who took her to a hotel where he made a physical relation with her. When the girl objected to his act, the accused promised to marry her. A police team would be sent to Gujarat for the arrest of the accused.

