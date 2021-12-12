Indore: Woman cop buys cake for distraught girl who dropped it​ on the road

Indore
A 14-year-old girl, who was carrying a cake to celebrate her younger sister’s birthday, dropped it while crossing the road in Khatipura area and became upset and started crying.
The distraught girl was spotted by SI Anuradha Lodhi and when Lodhi asked why she was crying, the 14-year-old narrated the entire story.
Moved by the story, SI Lodhi bought a new cake for the girl and presented it. The girl reached home and revealed the entire incident. The girl's father was pleasantly surprised by the SI's act and went to Khatipura checking point and thanked SI Lodhi and her staff for acting in such a sensitive manner.
