Indore: Woman cop buys cake for distraught girl who dropped it​ on the road

Indore

A ​14-year-old ​girl, who was carrying a cake to celebrate her younger sister’s birthday, ​dropped it while crossing the road in Khatipura area and became upset and started crying.​

​The distraught girl was spotted by SI Anuradha Lodhi ​and when Lodhi asked why she was crying, the 14-year-old narrated the entire story.​

Moved by the story, SI Lodhi bought a new cake for the girl and presented it. The girl reached home and revealed the entire incident​. The girl's father was pleasantly surprised by the SI's act and went to Khatipura checking point and thanked SI Lodhi and her staff for acting in such a sensitive manner.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:02 PM IST