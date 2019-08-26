Indore: Woman consumes poison, dies

Indore: Woman, a resident of Ambamoliya , consumed poison as her husband was in relationship with another woman, Khudel police said on Sunday.
According to police, deceased Mamta, 25, was upset with her husband Kamal for having an extra marital affair. She was rushed to local hospital.
Police took her statements in which she revealed the reason. She died while undergoing treatment. Police have booked Kamal under Section 306 of IPC.
