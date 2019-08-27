Indore: Woman complains of torture by hubby

Indore: A woman filed a complaint against her husband accusing him of mental and physical harassment in Chandan Nagar area, police said on Monday.

According to police, a 35-year-old woman filed a complaint in which she said her husband demanded dowry and when she denied it, he beat her. She is a resident of Keshav Nagar.

He allegedly demanded to bring money from her parents. She told police that her parents have financially helped her husband for construction of couple's house.

She also told police that her husband had been torturing her for past several years. He always demanded money and insisted that she brings it from her parents. Police are investigating the case. Police will record statements of her parents.