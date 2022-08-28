Indore: Woman caught with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh in Hira Nagar area, on Saturday. Police said that the woman was going to deliver the drugs to someone in the area, when the Crime Branch and the Hira Nagar police arrested her following information received on Narco Helpline.

According to police, an unidentified person informed the Narco Helpline that a woman would deliver the drugs to someone in the Hira Nagar area. The Crime Branch officers gathered more information about the woman and managed to arrest her from the area. They recovered 12 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 2 lakh in the international market from her. The woman is being questioned about the person to whom she was going to deliver the drugs and the person who had supplied her the drugs.

The Narco Helpline was started by the commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra a few months ago with an aim to get information about drug peddlers and suppliers in the city without revealing the informer’s details. The police officers claimed that much information about drugs were received through this helpline and the police took action against the drugs suppliers and peddlers by identifying and arresting them within hours after receiving information.