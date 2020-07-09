Indore: Woman bank employee steals Rs 1 Lakh from fruit vendor's credit card

Indore: The state cyber cell on Thursday arrested a woman employee of a bank for allegedly transferring Rs 1 lakh from the credit card of a fruit vendor. The woman had taken the OTP from the complainant in the name of closing his credit card account and she stole the money during a period two months.

THE COMPLAINT

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that a complaint was lodged by Ranu Sahu, a resident of Shriram Nagar in the last week of December 2019. Ranu in his complaint stated that an unidentified person has stolen Rs 1 lakh after obtaining his credit card details between October 30, 2019 and December 16, 2019.

After the complaint, a case under sections 419, 420, 201 of the IPC and 66-D of IT Act was registered against an unidentified person. A team of inspector Ambarish Mishra, head constable Ramprakash Bajpayee and constable Ramesh Bhide was handed over the case.

THE INVESTIGATION

During investigation, cyber officials took information from Paytm and started a search for the accused on the basis of bank account, mobile number and IP detail. The cyber team including women officials detained Priyasha Vijayvargiya, a resident of 60 Feet Road area of the city.

CONFESSION

She allegedly told the officials that she was employed as a telecaller for sales in a private bank from April 2019. She informed that Ranu Sahu had reached the bank to close his credit card. Then, she had taken his credit card details and an OTP received on his mobile phone. She confessed stealing Rs 1 lakh in instalments in two months. She had transferred the money to his paytm e-wallet after which she had transferred Rs 60,000 to her bank account and 40,000 was spent by her.