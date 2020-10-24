Indore: Woman among 8 held for IPL betting in STF raids

Indore: The Special Task Force arrested eight people including a woman for IPL betting from two places in the city. More than Rs 15 lakh, 40 mobile phones and accounts showing crores of rupees worth of IPL bets were seized from the accused. The accused were in contact with other bookies of the country and were placing bets on IPL matches from the city.

SP (STF) Manish Khatri said that STF constable Omveer had received a tip-off from an informer that some people are taking bets on IPL matches in flat in an apartment building in Niranjanpur area. A team led by SI Malay Mahant reached flat number 508 Vasundhara Galaxy in Golden Palm (Niranjanpur area) where five people were found placing bets on the ongoing IPL matches using laptop, LED TV, mobile junction box etc. They were betting on the outcome of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match.

The prime accused Jaywant Lanke, who was sitting opposite the junction box, was giving information about the match to his customers through the phone.

The STF team seized Rs 9,28,860, betting equipment, mobile phones, a register etc from the spot. During the action, SFT inspector MA Syed questioned Jaywant about the betting gang. Jaywant informed the officials that he is the resident of Usha Nagar area where his wife Sonali, brother Jayesh and Sonali’s brother Aman are maintaining the accounts of the betting ring.

After this information, another team of inspector Sanjay Baghel and inspector Mamta Kamle searched their house in Usha Nagar area and caught Jaywant’s wife Sonali, brother Jayesh and Sonal’s brother Aman from there. A sum of Rs 590700, diary and a register were also seized from them. The three accused were in contact with other bookies in the country and they were giving the information to Jaywant about betting.

During the questioning, the accused informed the STF officials that they have taken bets totalling around Rs 3 crores from September 17, 2020 till date in IPL matches.