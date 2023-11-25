Indore: Woman Among 6 Held For Duping People Of Lakhs | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch busted a gang of six members including a woman for duping numerous unemployed youths and homemakers by taking money from them on the pretext of providing them part-time employment, officials said on Friday.

Police said the accused had stolen data from well-known job portals and they contacted unemployed youths in several and promised to pay them for data entry work from home. However, instead of paying them, the accused used to find mistakes in their work and threaten them with court cases.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that complainant Laxmi Yadav from Delhi, Dhruv Sharma from Kanpur, Priyanshu Yadav from Barabanki and Khushi from Dhar complained with the crime branch that they were duped of Rs 1.8 lakh by some unidentified people on the pretext of giving data entry jobs to them.

A case under sections 409, 420, and 384 of the IPC was registered and the crime branch managed to arrest the accused named Mridul Sharma of Aerodrome area, Rohan Pawar of Prajapat Nagar area, Sourabh Goshar of Chhoti Gwaltoli area, Aman Malviya of Palasia, Ritik Bhati of Mhow and Kiran from MR 10 area of the city.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they had stolen data of the unemployed youths from www.shine.com and www.workindia.com and they had made phone calls to them. They used to pose themselves from different companies. They used to offer data entry jobs to unemployed youths from home. In this task-based work, they had promised to give Rs 40 for one page to the complainants. However, they never paid anything to the youths and used to threaten the complainants that they had made mistakes in their work and that they would register cases against them if they demanded money.

The accused duped many people from Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kanpur, Barabanki and Dhar.