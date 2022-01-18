Indore

Crime branch arrested four persons including a woman ​in three separate incidents ​​on Tuesday ​for stealing from various houses in the city. ​G​oods worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from them and they are being questioned further.

On the instruction of DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal, a team of crime branch and Chandan Nagar police station detained a person named Rahul and his female accomplice. The woman allegedly confessed to stealing valuables while working in various houses in Chandan Nagar area. The police are gathering details of the houses where they committed theft.

Later, the crime branch and MIG police station team arrested one Rahul Ujjaini from MIG area. He informed the police that he used to steal goods from parked vehicles in the city. Some stolen goods were recovered from him.

In the Lasudia area, the crime branch team arrested Mayank Rathore of Dwarkapuri in connection with a theft case in the Lasudia area. The accused is being questioned for stolen goods and other such crimes.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:52 PM IST