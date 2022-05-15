Indore: Woman among 3 booked for abetment to suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered an abetment-to-suicide case against three people including a woman after the death of a man on Saturday. The deceased had borrowed money from the accused woman and she was allegedly harassing him while two other accused were provoking the woman to harass the deceased. The police are investigating the case further.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that a person named Ganesh Tiwari, a resident of Indus Satellite Township committed suicide by hanging at his place on May 12. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased has borrowed some money from a woman named Rohini a few months ago. She was allegedly harassing Ganesh and two other residents of the colony named Ajeet Tiwari and Vikas Parihar were provoking the woman against the deceased.

Police said that Ajeet and Vikas used to insult the deceased on their whatsapp group as they had a rivalry with the deceased after the colony election. The police have registered a case against the accused under section 306 of the IPC and further investigation is on. No arrests have been made till the filing of this report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:38 AM IST