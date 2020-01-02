Indore witness foggy day

Indore: Dense fog greeted the people on Thursday morning, reminding many of the catchy advertisement of a body spray – “Fog(g) Chal Raha Hai” – and it continued throughout the day, throwing normal life out of gear.

Visibility was down to 100 metres as cold wave continued to sweep the region. The dense fog continued till 10 am after which the intensity of the fog decreased in the afternoon at around 1 pm but again increased in the evening. City also witnessed a ‘Cold Day’ and cold wave conditions continued to grip the city as the maximum temperature dropped by 7 degrees Celsius from the normal. Traffic on the road, especially during the morning, was thin as people preferred to stay indoors.

The minimum visibility in the city reached to 100 metres at 7 am and it remained up to 500 metres till 8.30 am. According to the Regional Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees Celsius below the normal. However, the cloudy weather hasn’t affected the night temperature which remained four degrees Celsius above the normal with 12.6 degrees Celsius.

“The intense chill and fog conditions were generated due to the pairing of cold winds blowing from the north and drizzles in the northern part of the state. Due to the cyclonic circulation generated over south Gujarat region and passing of a trough from southwest Rajasthan to Jharkhand, passing through North Madhya Pradesh, the moisture has been shifted to the western region,” met officials said.

The weatherman said that the cold waves are continuously flowing from the northern part of the country since a couple of days. “If the wind continued to blow, then the chances of foggy conditions are less. However, the city would witness fog and dew for a couple of days more,” met officials said.

City’s weather in January: The climatic feature of Indore for this month is more or less similar to those of December. The sky is generally clear with light surface winds blowing from Northerly or Northeasterly direction. The normal minimum temperature is 10.0°C, which is similar to that of December. The mean daily maximum temperature is between 26.0°C to 28.0°C as in the month of December. Days are warmer but comfortable. Westerly or Northwesterly winds blow in the afternoon. The monthly total rainfall in this month is 5.6 mm with rainy days of around 0.4. However, there have been occasions when a substantial amount of rainfall has been recorded.

Most of this winter rainfall is due to the effect of “Western Disturbances” moving across the Northern parts of the country or their induced systems in the central parts of the country. Sometimes immediately after a good winter invading cold air catches precipitation the moisture in the atmosphere and phenomenal fog with almost zero visibility appears over Indore causing considerable difficulties for the traffic both in air and on the ground. On few occasions, Indore is affected by a moderate cold wave when the minimum temperature is 5.0°C to 6.0°C below normal and on rare occasions by “Severe cold wave” when it is 7.0°C or more below normal. The cold waves, which occur in the wake of moving Western Disturbances, are generally marked with dry and very cold air.

Indore experiences the following extremes values:-

1) The highest maximum temperature of 33.9 on 27.01.1990.

2) The Lowest minimum temperature of -1.1°C on 16th January 1935.

3) The highest total monthly rainfall of 104.7 mm in the year 1920.

4) The heaviest fall in the 24 hours of 80.5 mm. on 6th January 1920.