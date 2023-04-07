Indore: With rising Covid cases, people again demand vaccines

Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid increasing cases of Covid-19, health department officials have seen a surge in enquiry for the 'precaution dose'.

According to health officials, Covid vaccination is not available across the state except in some private hospitals in Ratlam and Bhopal.

“We were also surprised to see the sudden rise in demand for ‘precaution dose’. It is following the Covid scare due to a surge in cases in several countries and the threat of increasing cases in our country as well,” immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that people had lost interest in getting vaccination with the drop in Covid cases, but with a sudden surge, people are searching for vaccines again,” he added.

However, only 17.86 per cent of total beneficiaries have taken the precaution dose in the city.

“We have vaccinated over 5.07 lakh people with the 'precaution dose' so far in the city. Over 34 lakh people had taken the first dose in the city and over 31.90 lakh people were administered the second dose,” Dr Gupta said.

The immunization officer said that they are out of stock since February 9 and have not received any fresh dosage. Moreover, officials haven’t received any communiqué about any new supply of doses soon.

Patients discharged but no reports of H3N2 samples

Health department officials didn’t receive the report of samples of suspected H3N2 patients even after 15 days. Moreover, the patients were discharged from the home isolation treatment about two days ago.

According to health department officials, they sent the samples of two suspected patients, a 51-year-old female, and a 64-year-old male patient on March 24 to the government medical college in Bhopal but haven’t received the reports yet.