Indore: With rising corona cases ​call on board exams to be taken after Apr 15​

Indore

There is confusion about the board exams (high school and higher secondary) to be held in the shadow of Corona. High school and higher secondary examinations are to begin in the state are planned to begin from April 30 and the corona infection is increasing rapidly.

In such a situation, not only the parents, but​ also​ the government is also worried and is considering amending the exam date. However, any decision in this regard will be taken after April 15, due to the condition of corona infection.

Prior to that​, ​on April 12, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will address and discuss with collectors about the examination and the corona infection in the districts.

More than 33 lakh students across the state will be attending senior school examination i.e. classes 9th to 12th. The state government has refused to give general promotion to the board exams, but due to corona infection, the exam date may be considered further. However, before taking any decision, the collectors of all the districts will be talked to.

At present, the government is preparing to conduct the examination according to the fixed examination schedule. If the corona infection does not subside or stabili​s​es by April 15, the examination will not proceed.

At the same time, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is creating a plan to ensure that there is no spread of coronavirus at examination centres.

In view of the increasing influence of Corona, MPBSE is likely to increase the examination centre and even a new arrangement for the same.

All the principals have been instru​​cted to make supplementary examination centres within a radius of 500 meters from the scheduled examination centre to ensure physical distance rules.

From every examination centre, 30 to 50 per​ ​cent of the candidates will be shifted, then the physical distance will be strictly followed. At the same time, screening and saniti​s​ation of the candidates has been made mandatory before admission to the examination centre.

//Class 9th & 11th will be on the open book method!

The examination for the ninth is to start from April 14 to 13 and 11. While all the schools and colleges in the state are closed till April 15 due to the transition. In such a situation, the government is considering conducting both exams with the open book method.