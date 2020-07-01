Indore: With new 19 cases, Covid positive rate in city drops to 1.51%

Indore: Rate of positive COVID-19 patients dropped to 1.51 per cent on Wednesday as 19 patients tested positive out of 1,259 samples reports received. With this, the total number of patients in city reached to 4,753.

Four more deaths were reported on Wednesday with which the death toll reached 236.

“A 65-year-male of Sharda Nagar, 68-year-female of Manpur, 65-year-male of Azad Nagar, and 65-year female of Mhow succumbed to the disease during treatment,” the Chief Medical and Health Officer said.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday night was 87,494 and total number of samples tested positive are 4,753. As many as 1491 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. “We have taken as many as 1491 more samples,” he added.

As many as 941 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 3576 patients have been discharged so far.