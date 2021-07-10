Indore: With monsoon, vector-borne diseases rising, three dengue cases found

Indore: With three patients of vector-borne disease dengue found in the city, the health department has alerted the staff to gear up for controlling all vector-borne diseases along with tackling COVID-19 spread.

The department has also released an advisory on how to control the breeding of mosquitoes, and sought help of the people in controlling the disease.

“Three dengue cases, one female and two males, were detected in the city. All patients are stable and two of them were discharged while one is getting treatment in hospital,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

Fogging and survey of patients’ houses were done by the department while local residents were cautioned to keep cleanliness in their surroundings.

Dr Patel added that they have constituted 16 teams for surveying across the city as they are also observing dengue awareness week.

“Over 2,500 houses have been surveyed and larvae were found in five houses in the last three days. We are running an awareness campaign but public support is equally important to control vector-borne diseases. Along with taking care of water stored in their surroundings, people should also use mosquito repellents and avoid mosquito bites by wearing full-sleeved clothes,” Dr Patel said.