Indore: With Covid cases down, all fever clinics closed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 02:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the second and third wave of Covid pandemic, 51 fever clinics were set up in the district for the treatment of corona patients. But with Covid cases coming down – there were below 10 cases last week - the health department has decided to shut all the fever clinics. The department has also halted their RRTs from investigating corona cases.

From now, all treatment and tests for corona cases will be done in government hospitals free of charge.

Dr Pradeep Goyal, CMHO said, “We are closing all fever clinics due to the reduced number of Covid cases. Corona tests will be done at government hospitals and health centres free of cost.”

