Indore: With all COVID norms in place, Daly College decked up for 'Polling Day'

Indore: As the election date for Daly College is nearing, the school administration announced four polling stations citing huge number of ODA (Old Dalian Association) voters on Wednesday.

The arrangements for ‘Polling Day’, i.e. December 13, 2020 are now more convenient and with more safety protocols including medical check-up before voting.

Further, as per the direction of the Election Officer, polling duration has been increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on December 13, 2020. Following is a walk-through for voters participating in DC elections:

Polling Station for 2(b)ii) category

Polling Station for 2(b)ii) category (Serial Nos. 001 to 416): Polling for 2(b)(ii) category will take place at one polling station only.

Polling Station No 1 is in the Junior School (Classrooms UKG-1 and UKG-II). Voters will enter from the Gyan Dwar, exit from Shakti Dwar and parking will be at Ground no. 9. Voter should approach the staff in the lobby near Assembly Hall for complete verification formalities and to obtain the slip for ballot.

Polling Stations for 2(c) ODA category:

Polling for 2 (¢) ODA category will take place at 4 polling stations in the College campus — Junior School Hall (Polling Station2).Resource Centre (Polling Station 3) and Darbar Hall (Polling Station 4 &5).

Voters in 2 (¢) ODA category will cast their votes at the designated Polling station, as per the ODA numbers, given below

i) Polling Station 2 (Junior School Hall): ODA numbers from 001 to 2000.

ii) Polling Station 3 (Resource Centre): ODA numbers from 2001 to 3000.

iii) Polling Station 4 (Darbar Hall): ODA numbers from 3001 to 4000,

iv) Polling Station 5 (Darbar Hall): ODA numbers from 4001 to 5265

Entry, Parking and Exit:

· Polling Stations 1 & 2 (Classrooms UKG-1 and UKG-II in the Junior School, Junior School Hall): Entry from Gyan Dwar, parking at Ground No. 9, and exit via Shakti Dwar.

· Polling Station No. 3 (Resource Centre): Entry and exit from DCBS gate, parking at DCBS and Tennis courts road

· Polling Station No. 4 &5 (Darbar Hall): Entry from Musakhedi Gate, parking at Temple Road and Fanshawe ground, and exit via Shakti Dwar.

Procedure for Voting: screening mandatory

A voter will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms by the hospital staff at the entry 10 the respective polling station. Asymptomatic voter then approaches the staff on duty at preliminary entry point in front of the polling station and reveals his/her name or serial number or ODA number.

After verifying the ID proof, the voter will be issued a slip which contains his serial number (for 2(b)(ii) voters) and ODA number for ODA voters,

The voter will then be guided to a table inside the station where the contact details of the voter will be shown to him/her. Voter shall be prepared for verification of the identity proof again here. In case the voter desires any change, the same will be incorporated and signature and contact number of the voter will be obtained on the list.

The voter will then be issued a Ballot Paper after obtaining his/her signature on the counterfoil of the ballot paper. The staff issuing the ballot paper will keep the voter's slip.

The voter then moves to the polling booth and casts his/her vote and deposits the ballot in the ballot boxes kept for this purpose and exits from the venue through designated exit point(s).