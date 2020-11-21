Indore: Winter sets in with cold northerly winds

Indore: With cold winds blowing from the northern region, winter has set in the city and the day temperature dropped five degrees Celsius below the normal.

It was for the first time in the season when people felt cold conditions in daytime and had to wrap themselves in warm clothes. With the sky remaining clear, winds also pulled down the night temperature and the sudden change in weather took a toll on people’s immunity.

According to the regional meteorological department, the maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal. Cold winds further pulled down night temperature which was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal.

“Chilly conditions were generated due to cold winds blowing from north India. The condition would remain for the next couple of days and the temperature may dip further,” the met department officials said. They added that the city would witness fog in coming days due to high pressure generated and an increase in humidity in the region.

Meanwhile, most of the joints selling hot beverages saw an extra large crowd on Friday night as the administration has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from Saturday.

Sudden change in weather takes toll on people’s health

Chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said, “Frequent change in weather may result in a rise in patients suffering from cold and fever. As the city is already facing Covid-19 crisis, people should not neglect any symptoms and must get tested.”

He also added that people with low immunity including pregnant women, children, and elder people should take extra care.

Meanwhile, district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said that due to sudden cold in weather, number of people suffering from body ache, fever, cough and cold is inreasing. “Such symptoms are similar to that of Covid-19 and it also increased the chances of spread in disease. People should go for testing on having any such symptoms,” he added.