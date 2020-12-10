Indore winter: It’s almost mid-Dec… but thanda gayab!

Indore: Clouds on Thursday played hide and seek with the sun and this little relief to the citizens as the day temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius as compare to what was recorded on Wednesday. Moreover, it also came down below 30 degrees Celsius after a week.

However, the night temperature remained five degrees Celsius above the normal making it a warm winter. The quilts and winter wears were of not much use.

The day started on a hot and humid note with the sun shining bright. However, the clouds enveloped the sky by afternoon and it turned comparatively cooler than the previous day.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday which was one degree Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature rose to 16 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees above the normal.

“Change in weather is due to western disturbance. Due to increased temperature for last few days, humidity in the region rose and a cloud cover was created,” officials said.

They also added that the city may witness light rainfall on Friday and Saturday and city mornings will turn foggy after three days when clouds get clear.

“The change in weather has given me relief from scorching heat and I wish it turn cool in next coming days,” student Punit Tiwari said. Photographer Pradeep Parmar said clouds gave him relief from itchy weather but he wished for cold conditions as half of December has come but no chill could be felt.