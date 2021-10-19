Indore: ​Winter around the corner, night temp decreases with clear sky

Indore

With the sky becoming clear, the cold winds pulled down the night temperature of Monday by three-degree Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Sunday night.

The temperature was only one degree Celsius below the normal fluctuation during this period of the season.

However, the day temperature increased by two degrees in comparison to Monday’s temperature and a fluctuation of two degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the regional meteorological department, “Drop in the night temperature is because the sky cleared. The same phenomenon is the reason for the increase in the maximum temperature.”

They said that conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days at least and the night temperature would start decreasing gradually. The temperature will decrease below 15 degrees Celsius by the end of the month,” officials said.

Denying the chances of fog and misty conditions early morning, the met officials said that chances of fog is very low for the next few days as the humidity level is very low.

“A foggy condition prevails only when the humidity level increases or reaches 80 per cent. At present, the humidity level in the city is only 39 per cent during the day and 34 per cent at night,” Met officials added.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:20 PM IST