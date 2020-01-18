Indore: Winds from snowy region leave city shivering

Indore: City reeled under cold winds as day temperature dropped six degrees below normal on Friday. The cold winds that blew from north pulled down day temperature.

City recorded maximum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal. The night temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius was 0.4 degrees below normal. It fell by 4.8 degrees in last 24 hours.

The foggy conditions improved by the day as sun shone. Morning and evening humidity was 95 per cent and 62 per cent respectively. The visibility in morning was up to one kilometre. The meteorological department officials said change in weather is due to western disturbance in northern parts of the country. The temperature will remain same for next couple of days.

Chances of fog in next couple of days are possible. The temperature is dropping due to cold winds coming from north-east. “Northern parts of country received snowfall and hailstorm due to which temperature fell in the city,” a department official said.

According to information, Shimla and tourist destination Kufri received fresh snowfall while other parts of Himachal Pradesh received light rain on Thursday, bringing down mercury by a few notches.

“The temperature is likely to remain the same for the next couple of days as cold winds will blow. Besides, fog will occur that may be moderate to dense,” a department official said.