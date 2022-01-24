Indore: Window for UG 2nd and final year exam forms' submission opens

Indore

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has opened online window for BCom, BA and BSc second and final year students for submitting examination forms.

The window will remain open till February 10. The traditional undergraduate courses final year exams will be held in March and second year examinations in April.

All these exams will also be in offline mode like the on-going winter season of exams.

The university has also started online window for examination forms for MCom, MA, MSc semester students.

The window will remain open till February 3. The PG first semester exams are likely to be held in February end.

Besides, the university said that window for MBA, BA LLB and LLB first semester exam form submission will be opened shortly.

Annual system has been implemented for the first time in professional UG courses like BBA-BCA in the university. In such a situation, the first year examinations of these students have to be done through the annual system. This exam will be held in May along with BCom, BA and BSc first year exams.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:38 PM IST