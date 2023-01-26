Indore: Wind plays truant, fluctuates weather

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fluctuation in the city’s temperature continued on Wednesday. Wednesday’s day temperature dropped four degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the night temperature increased by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours. According to Regional Meteorological Department officials, the drop in temperature is due to a change in wind pattern as the wind started blowing from easterly to north-northeasterly.

The temperature remained over the 26 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday but again dropped by four degrees Celsius to 22.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Moreover, officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the week as the temperature may increase again after January 27 but no major change would be recorded in the night temperature.

“The sky remained cloudy and the wind speed was recorded around 15 kilometres per hour turning the day cool,” the Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees below normal. However, the night temperature remained above normal by four degrees Celsius and was recorded at 14.6 degrees Celsius.

“A western disturbance may affect the western Himalayan region on January 27 due to which the northeastern part of the country may witness a change in weather conditions.

Western part of the state will also witness rainfall due to the cyclonic circulation over west Madhya Pradesh but chances of rainfall in Indore are bleak.

Under the influence of this condition, the day temperature will continue to fluctuate as it may remain below 25 degrees Celsius for two days but it will increase again on January 28 and 29.

The night temperature will remain above the normal temperature,” the met department officials said.

